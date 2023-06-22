© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

Big Life Changes Inspired Aaron Bibelhauser to Cover John Hartford's "No End of Love"

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published June 22, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT
Aaron Bibelhauser "No End of Love"
Andi Sword
/
CD Baby
Aaron Bibelhauser "No End of Love"

Louisville bluegrass musician extraordinaire, Aaron Bibelhauser, just released his version of a gorgeous John Hartford song called "No End of Love". Aaron recorded, sang, and played all the parts on the song. Why did he cover this particular song? Aaron says:

"This one is a super special song to me, written by the late-great John Hartford.  This recording grew out of some major life changes for me, after attending the final John Hartford Memorial Festival last summer.  It’s my own personal take on what I consider to be a timeless song, written by one of the most influential artists of his day.  I had a lot of fun recording all of the parts and delivering my own honest interpretation of it.  I hope the song moves you, as it has me.  Special thanks go to Andi Sword, for the lovely artwork, and to my partner, Kelsey, for her endless encouragement and inspiration.”

Catch Aaron Bibelhauser every Sunday night at 8 pm hosting Bluegrass Evolution on 91.9 WFPK and in concert July 25th at The Whirling Tiger.

