SoundTRAX: "Kalifornia"

Since actress and musician Juliette Lewis is celebrating a birthday today, why not borrow one of her films for a SoundTRAX selection?

What a unique resume.

From National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, to her Oscar-nominated role in the 1991 version of Cape Fear, to her recent role in the Showtime hit Yellowjackets, Lewis has always made compelling choices.

Oh, and she also fronts her own band, Juliette and The Licks.

But let's talk about Kalifornia from 1993, where Lewis joins Brad Pitt, David Duchovny and Michelle Forbes.

Duchovny and Forbes are researching serial killers and get mixed up with Pitt's psychopathic character, with Lewis playing his girlfriend.

Honestly, I didn't love the film. Too violent for my taste.

But I can appreciate the soundtrack, with harder-edged tunes to match the film's tone from bands like Soup Dragons, Mind Bomb, Quicksand and Therapy?, as well as thoughtful contributions from Sheryl Crow and the perennially-underrated Drivin N Cryin.

But for today's SoundTRAX selection, I'm going with one of my favorite bands, featuring vocals from the amazing Exene Cervenka and John Doe.

From Kalifornia, it's X with "Lettuce and Vodka."