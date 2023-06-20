© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

SoundTRAX: "My Best Friend's Wedding"

Louisville Public Media | By Mel Fisher
Published June 20, 2023 at 6:09 AM EDT
Julia Roberts smiles as she removes the bride from the top of a wedding cake.
Epic Records
/
Sony Pictures

SoundTRAX is a dive into notable music from iconic films and TV shows every Monday-Thursday at 8:10.

It was 26 years ago today that the movie My Best Friend's Wedding was released.

It starred Julia Roberts— who knows a thing or two about rom-coms— who realizes she's in love with her best friend, Michael (Dermot Mulroney), when he announces his engagement to Kimmy (a relentlessly perky Cameron Diaz.)

It went on to be one of the biggest films of 1997.

But let's talk about my favorite part: the music.

The soundtrack for My Best Friend's Wedding includes several classic tunes, to be sure, but I love it's unabashed celebration of the songs of legendary songwriting team, Burt Bacharach and Hal David.

Kentucky native Jackie DeShannon's iconic version of "What the World Needs Now Is Love" is there, as well as some terrific covers of Bacharach/David gems.

Reggae artist Diana King puts her spin on "I Say a Little Prayer"— although let's be honest, not as enthusiastically as co-star Rupert Everett does in the film— plus Mary Chapin Carpenter and Nicky Holland offer their interpretations of Bacharach/David staples.

But for today's SoundTRAX selection, I'm going for another stellar tune from the duo's resume that was made famous in 1964 by the great Dusty Springfield, covered by an artist that might surprise you.

From My Best Friend's Wedding, it's Ani DiFranco with "Wishin' and Hopin'."

Mel Fisher
Mel is the WFPK morning host. Email Mel at mfisher@lpm.org.
