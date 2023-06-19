SoundTRAX: "Harriet"

In honor of Juneteenth, today's SoundTRAX selection is from the 2019 film, Harriet— inspired by the phenomenal life and work of legendary abolitionist and activist Harriet Tubman.

The multi-talented Cynthia Erivo (who won a Tony Award for her performance in the musical version of The Color Purple in 2016) plays Tubman, plus Leslie Odom, Jr. of Hamilton and the divine Janelle Monae appear in supporting roles.

Terence Blanchard composed the score for the film, but it's Erivo who, rightly, provides the theme song.

Erivo co-wrote "Stand Up" (officially called "Stand Up (For Harriet)" with Joshua Brian Campbell, even working Harriet Tubman's final words from her death bed into the lyrics:

"I go to prepare a place for you."

The song earned multiple award nominations, including nods from the Academy Awards, Golden Globes', Critics Choice and Grammy Awards.

For today's SoundTRAX selection, it's Cynthia Erivo from Harriet, with "Stand Up."