Def Leppard's Phil Collen: “A concept album would be interesting."

Def Leppard's legendary guitarist, Phil Collen, sits down with Kyle Meredith to delve into the band's exciting new project, "Drastic Symphonies." This collaboration with the renowned Royal Philharmonic Orchestra sees the rock icons reimagining their classic hits and deep cuts with a symphonic twist. Collen shares his inspiration behind this endeavor, citing The Who's "Quadrophenia" as a driving force, and acknowledges the influence of iconic artists like David Bowie, Mick Ronson, and T-Rex on their previous release, "Diamond Star Halo."

In an exciting revelation, Collen unveils plans to resurrect the tribute side project, Cybernauts, which pays homage to David Bowie. He discloses that new covers will be recorded, generating anticipation among fans. Additionally, he shares news of his guest appearance on Ian Hunter's upcoming second volume of "Defiance," further showcasing his involvement in various musical ventures.

During the interview, Collen discusses the band's extensive catalog and reveals the existence of leftover songs that could potentially be explored in future projects. He also contemplates the possibility of creating a concept album, sparking intrigue among fans eager to witness Def Leppard's creative evolution.

One highlight of the conversation is the reinvention of the iconic anthem "Pour Some Sugar On Me" as a duet ballad, demonstrating the band's willingness to explore new dimensions and breathe fresh life into their beloved classics and offers fans a taste of the innovative and boundary-pushing direction that Def Leppard continues to pursue.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.