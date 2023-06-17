© 2023 Louisville Public Media

The New Pornographers A.C. Newman: "The 2000s were a good time to be an indie rock band"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published June 17, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT

The singer-songwriter talks about his early influences & not having a band that's tied to a decade

AC Newman joins Kyle Meredith for a discussion centered around The New Pornographers' latest album, Continue As A Guest. During the interview, Newman reveals his ongoing astonishment at being a working musician, emphasizing the joy he finds in his craft. He shares how influential bands like Belle & Sebastian and Neutral Milk Hotel played a significant role in shaping his musical journey, instilling a love for indie pop that resonates throughout his work.

One of the remarkable aspects of Newman's artistry is his ability to transcend specific decades or eras, avoiding being confined to any particular musical style. This freedom allows him to explore and experiment with various sounds, resulting in a dynamic and eclectic discography. Newman discusses the stories behind some of the new album's tracks, shedding light on the creative process and inspirations that drove their creation.

During the conversation, the question arises as to whether referencing pop culture in lyrics is a positive artistic choice. Newman engages in a thoughtful debate on the subject, weighing the merits and potential drawbacks of incorporating such references into his songwriting. Furthermore, he expresses his appreciation for the saxophone's sound, highlighting its ability to add a captivating and evocative element to his music.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.

Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director.
