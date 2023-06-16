Yacht Rock Friday Ride Home Playlist, 6-16-23

The term "Yacht Rock" wasn't used until 2005 by the makers of an online video series that's associated with soft rock from the mid-70's to the mid-80's and a Southern California vibe. I love this so-called genre but I take issue with the fact I don't have a yacht nor do I live in So-Cal. Today's Friday Ride Home just fits the hazy, lazy days of Summer, sippin' a favorite drink next to a body of water. Does the dog's water bowl count while I'm on my deck? I hope so. Enjoy and thanks for listening!