© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

Yacht Rock Friday Ride Home Playlist, 6-16-23

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published June 16, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT
Yacht Rock Friday Ride Home Playlist 6-16-
Funko Games
/
Youtube
Yacht Rock Friday Ride Home Playlist 6-16-23

The term "Yacht Rock" wasn't used until 2005 by the makers of an online video series that's associated with soft rock from the mid-70's to the mid-80's and a Southern California vibe. I love this so-called genre but I take issue with the fact I don't have a yacht nor do I live in So-Cal. Today's Friday Ride Home just fits the hazy, lazy days of Summer, sippin' a favorite drink next to a body of water. Does the dog's water bowl count while I'm on my deck? I hope so. Enjoy and thanks for listening!

Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.