So It Was encourages taking up space on "Speak Now!"

Louisville's So It Was shared an encouraging new single called "Speak Now!" today. Singer-songwriter Daniel Lobb contemplated the idea of taking up space after a quiet walk in his neighborhood park gained an unexpected soundtrack.

“Someone drove by with the radio blasting, their subs interrupting everyone’s thoughts for a quarter mile in every direction,” Lobb said. “I had to laugh at myself for trying to take no space – we all take space, and that’s ok.”

It led him to think about the ways and which he makes his own presence known: "Is it “speak now or forever hold my peace” time already? / I’m always holding my tongue far too steady/ she’s fine."

"Speak Now!" is the lead single for the upcoming full-length So It Was album Round the Mountain. The project is expected to be released this fall. Listen to the new single here!