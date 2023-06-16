© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

So It Was encourages taking up space on "Speak Now!"

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published June 16, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT

Louisville's So It Was shared an encouraging new single called "Speak Now!" today. Singer-songwriter Daniel Lobb contemplated the idea of taking up space after a quiet walk in his neighborhood park gained an unexpected soundtrack.

“Someone drove by with the radio blasting, their subs interrupting everyone’s thoughts for a quarter mile in every direction,” Lobb said. “I had to laugh at myself for trying to take no space – we all take space, and that’s ok.”

It led him to think about the ways and which he makes his own presence known: "Is it “speak now or forever hold my peace” time already? / I’m always holding my tongue far too steady/ she’s fine."

"Speak Now!" is the lead single for the upcoming full-length So It Was album Round the Mountain. The project is expected to be released this fall. Listen to the new single here!

Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.