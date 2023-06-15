© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

Kinni Moon & Ground Control provide a sonic journey on "Love You All The Time"

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published June 15, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT

Kinni Moon & Ground Control is a jam-rock project based in Louisville with a psychedelic new track out called "Love You All The Time". We last heard from the band with the release of last year's single "Yer Older", and their new single shows us even more of what they can do. They stay true to their jam band roots with a heavy dose of instrumental breaks and solos that are thoughtfully placed to help push the journey of the song along.

Listen to Kinni Moon & Ground Control's new track "Love You All The Time" here!

