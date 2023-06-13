listen hear! Song of the Day: Lydia Loveless "Toothache"

She’s one of our favorite alt-country rockers. Lydia Loveless has announced a new album with the release of its new lead single called "Toothache." The new project, Nothing's Gonna Stand in My Way Again, arrives September 22, via Bloodshot Records.

According to Loveless, the new song was "inspired by a literal toothache and knowing there were way too many other things on my plate at the time to be concerned with my fucking tooth."

She added, “The millions of little things that pile up when you’re broke and overwhelmed until you snap over the dumbest thing, like running out of dish soap…I struggled with whether or not I could write an anthem with the chorus just being ‘Now I’ve got a toothache!’ But I couldn’t get it out of my head. Sometimes you just have to go with your gut.”

The accompanying music video was directed by Katie Harriman. ”I really wanted to do something Bob Fosse inspired,” Loveless said. “Am I Bob Fosse? Absolutely not. But I think the bleak frustration came across regardless. We shot from 10pm to around 3am at Secret Studios. We all just felt like lunatics by the end of everything which is what the song needed.”