listen hear! Song of the Day: Joseph "Nervous System"

Indie-pop band Joseph recently released their new record, The Sun. It’s the fourth studio album from the sister trio and their first since 2019's Good Luck, Kid.

They previewed the album release by sharing the lead single, “Nervous System.” In the band's own words, “Nervous System” is "about self-regulating and tending to ourselves with presence and compassion, rather than frantically reaching outside of ourselves.”

Watch the accompanying video directed by Vanessa Pla below.