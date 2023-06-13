© 2023 Louisville Public Media

listen hear! Song of the Day: Joseph "Nervous System"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published June 13, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT
Shervin Lainez
/
press photo

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

Indie-pop band Joseph recently released their new record, The Sun. It’s the fourth studio album from the sister trio and their first since 2019's Good Luck, Kid.

They previewed the album release by sharing the lead single, “Nervous System.” In the band's own words, “Nervous System” is "about self-regulating and tending to ourselves with presence and compassion, rather than frantically reaching outside of ourselves.”

Watch the accompanying video directed by Vanessa Pla below.

John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
