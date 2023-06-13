Belinda Carlisle: "I think bands can go on for too long"

Belinda Carlisle, the iconic co-founder of The Go-Go's, joins Kyle Meredith for a conversation centered around her latest EP, Kismet. This exciting release was born from a reconnection with legendary songwriter Diane Warren, with whom Carlisle collaborated extensively in the 1980s. Reflecting on the significance of this EP, Carlisle discusses the profound experience of producing her first English-speaking album in over two decades. She also uncovers the common thread that weaves together her solo work and the music of The Go-Go's, allowing her classic sound to shine through in this fresh collection.

During the interview, Carlisle opens up about her desire to perform live alongside iconic artists such as Dolly Parton, Cyndi Lauper, and Debbie Harry, who all recorded together for the soundtrack to 80 For Brady. Additionally, she takes a moment to commemorate the 30th anniversary of her 1993 album, Real, reminiscing about the creative journey that shaped that release.

While Carlisle's solo career continues to thrive, she candidly dismisses any notions of another album from The Go-Go's, the beloved group that rightfully earned their place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the video below.