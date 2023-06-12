© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

SoundTRAX: "Can't Hardly Wait"

Louisville Public Media | By Mel Fisher
Published June 12, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
The soundtrack cover of "Can't Hardly Wait" has the cast dressed in bright clothing looking at the camera.
Elektra Records
/
Sony Pictures

SoundTRAX is a dive into notable music from iconic films and TV shows every Monday-Thursday at 8:10.

Can't Hardly Wait turns 25 today!

Okay, full disclosure: I think the soundtrack is far superior to the movie.

If you've never seen it, the story is primarily set at a high school graduation party in the late 90s— clearly attempting to take a page out of the John Hughes playbook he perfected in the 80s. Crushes and unrequited love, broken hearts, and naturally, teenagers trying to lose their virginity.

Hughes did it better.

But the soundtrack is such a perfect snapshot of the 90s, with so many of the artists that were gracing the airwaves then: Blink-182, Third Eye Blind, Missy Elliott, Smash Mouth. Plus there are some gems from previous decades from Parliament, Guns N' Roses, and RUN-D.M.C.

But, hello? The movie is called Can't Hardly Wait after all, and I never pass up an opportunity to play the tune Paul Westerberg wrote at a Holiday Inn, which he remembered this way:

"I was hungover. So we started with the quiet guitar, and everything fell in from there."

It certainly did.

Today's SoundTRAX selection is "Can't Hardly Wait" by The Replacements.

Music WFPKSoundTRAXArts and Culture
Mel Fisher
Mel is the WFPK morning host.
