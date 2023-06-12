listen hear! Song of the Day: Margaret Glaspy "Act Natural"

Alternative singer/songwriter Margaret Glaspy has shared the news about her upcoming album, Echo The Diamond. It’s her first full-length release in three years.

Glaspy previewed the album with the edgy guitar-driven lead single “Act Natural,” which she says is “about trying to play it cool when you meet someone remarkable.”

She added, “I wrote it in the afternoon in the back of a tour bus and the riff came separately when I got home. It is one of my favorite songs on the record to play live."

Echo The Diamond is out 8/18 via ATO.

Watch a video directed by Phineas Alexander below.