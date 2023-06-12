© 2023 Louisville Public Media

89.3 WFPL News
Music

listen hear! Song of the Day: Margaret Glaspy "Act Natural"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published June 12, 2023 at 5:17 AM EDT
Ebru Yildiz
/
ATO Records

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

Alternative singer/songwriter Margaret Glaspy has shared the news about her upcoming album, Echo The Diamond. It’s her first full-length release in three years.

Glaspy previewed the album with the edgy guitar-driven lead single “Act Natural,” which she says is “about trying to play it cool when you meet someone remarkable.”

She added, “I wrote it in the afternoon in the back of a tour bus and the riff came separately when I got home. It is one of my favorite songs on the record to play live."

Echo The Diamond is out 8/18 via ATO.

Watch a video directed by Phineas Alexander below.

John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

