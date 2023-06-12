IT'S ALIVE: Chick Corea "Solo" (Jazz à Vienne, 2012)

Today we celebrate American jazz composer and pianist Chick Corea; he was born Armando Anthony Corea on this day in 1941. His father was a trumpeter who led a Dixieland jazz band and introduced Corea to jazz very early in life. At age eight, he took up the drums, and later began lessons with concert pianist Salvatore Sullo. He eventually relocated to New York City to study music at Columbia University, and later Juilliard, both of which he ultimately found disappointing.

In 1968, Corea began recording and performing with Miles Davis. His unique manipulation of his electric piano helped make his mark on the recordings, and would be a part of his contribution to jazz fusion. Over his decades-long career, Corea won 27 Grammy Awards with 71 nominations. This video finds him performing a mind-blowing improvised solo at the 2012 Jazz à Vienne festival.