Les Claypool: "This band was born out of desperation and fear"

Les Claypool joins Kyle Meredith discuss the revival of Colonel Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade for their summer tour. The highlight of the tour is a special performance of Pink Floyd's iconic album, Animals, in its entirety. Claypool also reveals the new lineup, featuring the talented Sean Ono Lennon as a member of the band, adding a fresh dynamic to their musical endeavors.

Delving into his artistic choices, Claypool shares his reasons for selecting Animals as the centerpiece of their performances, marking the first time in two decades since its full rendition. He further intrigues fans by expressing the possibility of exploring a complete album tribute to the legendary band, Tool, and recounts an unforgettable experience of joining forces with Tool members for a charity event.

Claypool then delves into the Primus EP released last year, providing a glimpse into the band's ongoing evolution and musical experimentation. Additionally, he hints at the potential for another Frog Brigade album, exciting fans who have eagerly awaited new material from this distinctive project. The bassist concludes the interview by sharing his enthusiasm for completing the upcoming album with The Claypool Lennon Delirium and exploring future collaborations with the talented musician, Billy Strings.

