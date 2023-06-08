Today's ear X-tacy: Tears For Fears 'Everybody Wants To Rule The World'

It was the third single released from the Tears For Fears album, The Big Chair, and their first #1 hit on the U.S. singles chart. “Everybody Want To Rule The World” started a two-week run at the top chart spot on June 7, 1985. The track was actually a late addition to the album. In 1986, the song won Best Single at the Brit Awards.

Although musically this is quite a jangly and catchy song, its lyrical theme is actually quite dark. Curt Smith of Tears For Fears explained on the band's website: "The concept is quite serious - it's about everybody wanting power, about warfare and the misery it causes."

