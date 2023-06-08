Harriet Walter on Silo, Succession, & science fiction

Harriet Walter engages in a captivating conversation with Kyle Meredith, delving into the Apple TV+ series "Silo." The series portrays the last ten thousand people on Earth, residing in a mile-deep sanctuary that shields them from the toxic and dangerous outside world. Alongside esteemed co-stars such as Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, Common, David Oyelowo, and Rashida Jones, Walter shares her insights into the worldbuilding elements of the series. She discusses the unique experience of playing a character who has spent her entire life living underground.

The legendary actress also playfully imagines what it would be like if her characters from "Succession," "Ted Lasso," and "Silo" were to share a dinner together. Walter shares her enthusiasm for "Succession" and reveals that she kept up with the show in real time, just like the rest of us. She ponders the prophetic nature of science fiction and recalls her time filming "The Magical Legend of The Leprechauns," alongside Roger Daltrey of The Who and Kieran Culkin.

Through this interview, Harriet Walter offers a glimpse into the intriguing world of "Silo" and shares her experiences working on the series, as well as her thoughts on other notable projects and the interplay between science fiction and reality.

