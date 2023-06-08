© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Charley Crockett Live on WFPK with 2 New Songs

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published June 8, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT
Charley Crockett at WFPK's Waterfront Wednesday, 5-31-23
Laura Shine
/
Charley Crockett at WFPK's Waterfront Wednesday, 5-31-23

Texas troubadour and songwriter Charley Crockett recently performed at our May Waterfront Wednesday to a huge crowd that jammed to his excellent band on The Big 4 Lawn. Earlier in the day, he stopped by the WFPK studio and treated us to 2 brand new songs "Ten Dollar Hat" and "Ain't Done Losin' Yet". We also talked about his latest release which is a reworking of some songs from The Man From Waco called The Man From Waco (Redux) EP - The Billy Horton Sessions that you can hear below.

Music WFPKArts and Culture
