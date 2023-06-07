© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

Kylie Rogers on Beau Is Afraid, Yellowstone, & watching Blue Velvet

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published June 7, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT

"I actually watched Blue Velvet before my biggest scene"

Kylie Rogers joins Kyle Meredith to discuss the A24 film, "Beau Is Afraid," directed by Ari Aster and starring Joaquin Phoenix. Rogers provides insights into her initial impressions upon reading the script and shares her process of getting into character, including watching David Lynch's "Blue Velvet." She explores the unique experience of playing a bully to Phoenix's character and even discusses a memorable scene involving chugging yogurt.

Additionally, Rogers highlights her connection to her character through their shared love of K-Pop, sharing an anecdote about meeting BTS. She also touches upon her involvement in the upcoming film "Landscape With Invisible Hand" and her continued portrayal of young Beth in the popular series "Yellowstone."

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.

Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.