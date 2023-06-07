Kylie Rogers on Beau Is Afraid, Yellowstone, & watching Blue Velvet

Kylie Rogers joins Kyle Meredith to discuss the A24 film, "Beau Is Afraid," directed by Ari Aster and starring Joaquin Phoenix. Rogers provides insights into her initial impressions upon reading the script and shares her process of getting into character, including watching David Lynch's "Blue Velvet." She explores the unique experience of playing a bully to Phoenix's character and even discusses a memorable scene involving chugging yogurt.

Additionally, Rogers highlights her connection to her character through their shared love of K-Pop, sharing an anecdote about meeting BTS. She also touches upon her involvement in the upcoming film "Landscape With Invisible Hand" and her continued portrayal of young Beth in the popular series "Yellowstone."

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.