Today's ear X-tacy: The Cars "Just What I Needed"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published June 6, 2023 at 5:16 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

Now members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, The Cars released their self-titled debut album on June 6, 1978. It’s considered to be one of the greatest debut rock albums as well.

Critically acclaimed, the album has been called "a genuine rock masterpiece”, by AllMusic's Greg Prato. He added, "All nine tracks are new wave/rock classics. With flawless performances, songwriting, and production, the Cars' debut remains one of rock's all-time classics." - we agree!

It was hard to pick just one track for today’s ear X-tacy, but we’re spotlighting “Just What I Needed.”

