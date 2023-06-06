Today's ear X-tacy: The Cars "Just What I Needed"

Now members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, The Cars released their self-titled debut album on June 6, 1978. It’s considered to be one of the greatest debut rock albums as well.

Critically acclaimed, the album has been called "a genuine rock masterpiece”, by AllMusic's Greg Prato. He added, "All nine tracks are new wave/rock classics. With flawless performances, songwriting, and production, the Cars' debut remains one of rock's all-time classics." - we agree!

It was hard to pick just one track for today’s ear X-tacy, but we’re spotlighting “Just What I Needed.”