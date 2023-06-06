listen hear! Song of the Day: Depeche Mode share video for "Wagging Tongue"

Depeche Mode have shared a new video for “Wagging Tongue.” It’s the second music video for a track off the band’s latest studio album, Memento Mori.

According to the band’s publicists, the video “tells the story a young couple from a small remote village who join their neighbors for a confrontational ritual — one that draws in participants from all walks of life: lawyers, businessmen, priests, policemen, even Martin Gore and Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode.”

The video was directed by the duo known as The Sacred Egg with creative direction from the band's longtime collaborator Anton Corbijn.

Check out the “Wagging Tongue” video below.