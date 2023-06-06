Fotocrime's new video and song is for a world spinning out of control with "Accelerated"

Louisville darkwave band Fotocrime just released a new song and the title track from their upcoming album called "Accelerated". Recently debuted at Post-Punk.com, frontman Ryan Patterson said “‘Accelerated‘ is our response to living in this moment. It’s a song about love like a locomotive going off the rails that also serves as an allegory for a world spinning out of control.” The new video for the song captures the full band in an industrial setting with post-apocalyptic overtones, filmed by Tommy Johns and edited by Joe Watson. It also captures what the band is like live. They'll be playing their first show of the year at Kaiju this Saturday, June 10th along with The Archaeas and Broken Nails, 8pm.

The new album Accelerated comes out on September 8th on Artifact Records.