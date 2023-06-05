SoundTRAX: Alexi Murdoch "Away We Go"

You would be forgiven if you don't remember the 2009 film, Away We Go.

It was a small, sweet indie movie. No explosions, no comic book characters.

It starred John Krasinski while he was still playing "Jim Halpert" in the American version of The Office, and SNL alum Maya Rudolph, as a married couple expecting their first child and trying decide where and how to raise the baby.

A road trip visiting various family members and friends ensues, which only serves to complicate their decision.

I really liked the movie and the soundtrack is excellent.

There are stellar tracks from The Velvet Underground, Bob Dylan, The Stranglers and George Harrison— but it primarily consists of tunes by Alexi Murdoch.

Director Sam Mendes (American Beauty, Road to Perdition, Skyfall) was a fan of Murdoch's debut album, Time Without Consequence, and used nine of his songs in the film.

So for today's SoundTRAX selection, from the film Away We Go, it's Alexi Murdoch with "All My Days."