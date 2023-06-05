© 2023 Louisville Public Media

SoundTRAX: Alexi Murdoch "Away We Go"

Louisville Public Media | By Mel Fisher
Published June 5, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
The soundtrack cover for the film "Away We Go" features stars John Krasinski and Maya Rudolph walking and holding hands.
Zero Summer Records
/
Focus Features

SoundTRAX is a dive into notable music from iconic films and TV shows every Monday-Thursday at 8:10.

You would be forgiven if you don't remember the 2009 film, Away We Go.

It was a small, sweet indie movie. No explosions, no comic book characters.

It starred John Krasinski while he was still playing "Jim Halpert" in the American version of The Office, and SNL alum Maya Rudolph, as a married couple expecting their first child and trying decide where and how to raise the baby.

A road trip visiting various family members and friends ensues, which only serves to complicate their decision.

I really liked the movie and the soundtrack is excellent.

There are stellar tracks from The Velvet Underground, Bob Dylan, The Stranglers and George Harrison— but it primarily consists of tunes by Alexi Murdoch.

Director Sam Mendes (American Beauty, Road to Perdition, Skyfall) was a fan of Murdoch's debut album, Time Without Consequence, and used nine of his songs in the film.

So for today's SoundTRAX selection, from the film Away We Go, it's Alexi Murdoch with "All My Days."

Music WFPKSoundTRAXArts and Culture
Mel Fisher
