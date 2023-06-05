listen hear! Song of the Day: Arlo Parks "Devotion"

My Soft Machine, the sophomore album from Arlo Parks, was well worth the wait! Prior to its release, she had shared the singles “Weightless,” “Impurities,” “Blades,” and “Pegasus,” which features Phoebe Bridgers. One of our favorite tracks on the record is “Devotion,” and it one of hers, too.

“‘Devotion’ to me is a song about feeling so in love it’s almost like being ripped apart, there’s an intensity, a wildness and a tenderness,” Parks said about the track. “This is one of my favourite songs I’ve ever made, it draws from the bands that made me fall in love with music from Deftones to Yo La Tengo to Smashing Pumpkins to My Bloody Valentine.”

About the song’s video, Parks added: “The music video for ‘Devotion’ had to feel sweaty and nostalgic and loose. The surreal bluish hue, the sense of feral joy in the performance, the blur and the band – I wanted to pay homage to 90s rock music and the notion of loving so hard it almost destroys you.”