Phourist & the Photons take flight on their new single "Pilot"

Louisville band Phourist & the Photons just shared their newest single "Pilot" along with a spacey new music video. We last heard from the abstract rock quartet with the release of their single "This Can't Be How I Go" earlier this spring.

Songwriter and bandleader Nick Hill shared, "Pilot is a song that had been sitting around waiting for that inexplicable 'something' for a long, long time. And then one day that chorus fell out of the sky, as if it had just been on hold and finally got through to somebody - me in this case. Once I had that, it all came together. It had been sitting there for about 2 years and then it was done in 5 minutes."

He went on, "It’s one of those rare cases where, when I shopped it to the band, everybody liked it right off the bat. Scott [Boice] had this really nice Volca Drum groove that fits perfect - in addition to being ear candy. Andrew [Critchelow] - as always - found the perfect guitar lines, which stand on their own but also support the song. And I feel like Jailynn [Lake-Noel]’s bass line really makes the song start to move and then eventually soar."

The song is part of a string of songs set to be released throughout the year that will eventually lead to a full length project called Citizen Celestial.

"I also wanna thank my good friend Luke for shooting that video, and David and Kris for letting us borrow the warehouse to film it! We had a blast,” Hill said. Watch the final product here!