listen hear! Song of the Day: Fishbone "All We Have Is Now"

Ska funk and punk rock legends Fishbone have shared their new single and video for “All We Have Is Now.” It’s a joyful reminder to live in the present. The new track was produced by longtime friend and NOFX frontman Fat Mike. It’s currently available in a new compilation Bottle Music for Broken People. It will also be included in the group’s new EP releasing later this year.

Fishbone’s Norwood Fisher commented about the song in a press release: “Philosophically, it’s far from a new concept,” “Eckard Tolle, Allan Watts, Joseph Campbell and many others have contemplated and pontificated on this topic. The pursuit of self inquest, in the hopes of experiencing an extended, extraordinary sense of Being, the song, wrapped in a fully blown Fishbone party, reminds me to take advantage of the gift of the ever present now. Feel free to interpret it however it speaks to you.”