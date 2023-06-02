© 2023 Louisville Public Media

IT'S ALIVE: Whitney Houston "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" (New York City, 1990)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published June 2, 2023 at 8:18 AM EDT

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Whitney Houston released her sophomore album, simply titled Whitney, on this day in 1987. It followed her highly successful self-titled debut album, and continued her string of number one hits that started with that first release. A consecutive seven number ones broke the previous record of six songs, once held by the Beatles and the Bee Gees, and the album's lead single "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)," earned the singer a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Performance at the 30th annual Grammy awards.

On March 17, 1990, Arista Records held a 15th anniversary concert and AIDS benefit. The event featured performances from Barry Manilow, Carly Simon, and Houston's label-mate and cousin Dionne Warwick. This clip finds the vocal icon performing her number hit at the event in top form.

