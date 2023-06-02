© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

Friday Ride Home Playlist: Vintage Cocktail Hour 6-2-23

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published June 2, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT
Della Reese, 1959
Sony Music Canada
/
Della Reese, 1959

Wowsa! Look at Della Reese from 1959 in that picture! All summer-y and coy. Long before she was the star of Touched By An Angel, a drama on TV that aired from 1994 to 2003, Della was a pop star with a great singing voice. She was also an actress and an ordained minister and Gospel singer whose career spanned 7 decades. She died in 2017 at the age of 86. Della's version of "Come-On-A-My-House" started off our Friday Ride Home Playlist today. Listen for a Summer-y mix with some Frank, some Doris, and of course, some Ella, below. Enjoy!

