Today's ear X-tacy: Prince & The Revolution "Raspberry Beret"

This week in 1985, the #1 album in the US was “Around The World In Day” by Prince and The Revolution, and topped the chart for 3 weeks. It was the follow up to his wildly popular 1984 release, Purple Rain.

Hits from the album included "Pop Life," and the lead single, “Raspberry Beret," which nearly topped the US singles chart, landing the #2 spot. The song was a fan favorite in concert for many years.

In 1990, Warren Zevon covered the song with his side project, Hindu Love Gods

