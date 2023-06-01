© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Ted Lasso’s Brendan Hunt on spin-offs, Coach Beard, and Piggy Stardust

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published June 1, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT

The actor dissects season 3, the Amsterdam episode, and his own future

Brendan Hunt joins Kyle Meredith in an insightful conversation about the third season of "Ted Lasso," currently streaming on Apple TV+. Hunt, who portrays Coach Beard in the series, delves into the pivotal Amsterdam episode titled "Sunflowers." He sheds light on Beard's unexpected excursion and his return, adorned as David Bowie with a pignose, also known as "Piggy Stardust." Hunt tantalizes with the possibility of a secret script surrounding Beard's adventure and shares his thoughts on potentially playing the character outside of the main series.

Hunt further explores the character development of Coach Beard, revealing how he is gradually aligning with his own real-life personality traits. He discusses the themes of happiness within the show and provides insights into the process of selecting the music that accompanies the series.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.

Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith

