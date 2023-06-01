© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Rickie Lee Jones: "Once I commit to sing a song, I will always have that character with me"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published June 1, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT

The legendary singer-songwriter discusses Pieces of Treasure, Nature Boy, and dead cows

Rickie Lee Jones joins Kyle Meredith in a captivating conversation about her latest album, "Pieces of Treasure," which marks her first album of standards that focuses specifically on The American Songbook. The esteemed singer-songwriter shares her experience of collaborating once again with Russ Titelman, who co-produced her first two LPs. Furthermore, Jones discusses the empowerment she found in taking control of her narrative through her recent autobiography, "Last Chance Texaco: Chronicles of an American Troubadour."

Jones explores the significance of singing songs deeply rooted in a bygone era dominated by men, breathing new life into the timeless classic "Nature Boy" with a mystical touch. She also shares the intriguing story behind the cover art, featuring her very first publicity photo that has been unearthed for this project.

In this interview, Rickie Lee Jones offers a glimpse into her artistic evolution, embracing the rich heritage of The American Songbook and infusing it with her own unique style and perspective.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.

Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director.
