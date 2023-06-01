© 2023 Louisville Public Media

IT'S ALIVE: David Ruffin "You'll Lose a Precious Love" (1969)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published June 1, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Today we remember one-of-a-kind soul singer David Ruffin. The raspy crooner was one of the lead singers for The Temptations, and one of the most memorable tones from what would be known as the group's "Classic Five" period. His unmistakable vocals define some of their most iconic songs, including "My Girl" and "Ain't Too Proud to Beg."

Ruffin performed with The Temptations from 1964-1968, but would eventually develop negative relationships with his band mates and leave Motown Records for a solo career. He released a string of albums throughout the 1970s, and enjoyed moderate success as a solo artist. This video finds him at the very beginning of his solo journey performing "You'll Lose a Precious Love" in 1969.

