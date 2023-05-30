IT'S ALIVE: Tegan & Sara "Where Does the Good Go" (Vancouver, 2021)

Indie-pop icons Tegan and Sara's graphic novel Junior High is out today. The new book follows their 2019 memoir High School, and goes even further into the adolescence of the Quin twins.

The duo was born in Calgary, Alberta, Canada in 1980, and began writing songs at 15 after discovering an old guitar in their basement. They recorded their first few demos and their very first album Under Feet Like Ours as Sara and Tegan; they later changed their name to Tegan and Sara due to people commonly mishearing their previous name as "Sara Antegan."

Over the past 25 years, the pair built a reputation as pillars of indie music, especially after the release of their fourth album So Jealous in 2004. The project earned them international success and critical acclaim. This video finds them them performing a recent re-imagining of the So Jealous song "Where Does the Good Go."