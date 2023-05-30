© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

IT'S ALIVE: Tegan & Sara "Where Does the Good Go" (Vancouver, 2021)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published May 30, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Indie-pop icons Tegan and Sara's graphic novel Junior High is out today. The new book follows their 2019 memoir High School, and goes even further into the adolescence of the Quin twins.

The duo was born in Calgary, Alberta, Canada in 1980, and began writing songs at 15 after discovering an old guitar in their basement. They recorded their first few demos and their very first album Under Feet Like Ours as Sara and Tegan; they later changed their name to Tegan and Sara due to people commonly mishearing their previous name as "Sara Antegan."

Over the past 25 years, the pair built a reputation as pillars of indie music, especially after the release of their fourth album So Jealous in 2004. The project earned them international success and critical acclaim. This video finds them them performing a recent re-imagining of the So Jealous song "Where Does the Good Go."

Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior

Did you enjoy this story?

Support more stories like this with a donation of $10 or $20. We count on donations from people like you for the majority of our funding.