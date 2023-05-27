Mayor of Kingstown's Tobi Bamtefa on mental health, the US prison system, and Jeremy Renner’s music

Tobi Bamtefa joins Kyle Meredith to talk about the latest season of Mayor of Kingstown, in which he stars as Deverin "Bunny" Washington. The British-Nigerian actor talks about what it takes to play the character, the opportunity to say big things with the show, especially when it comes to the prison system, and why it became so important to take care of his own mental health. Bamtefa also discusses his working relationship with Jeremy Renner, listening to Renner’s music online, and coming up as a spoken word artist known as Bam Bam The Poet.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.