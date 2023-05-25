© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

Today's ear X-tacy: The Jam "That's Entertainment"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published May 25, 2023 at 5:05 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10

In honor of Paul Weller's 65th birthday today, we're sharing The Jam’s "That's Entertainment" as today's ear X-tacy.

The British songwriter and musician was born on May 25th, 1958. As an acclaimed solo artist and frontman for The Jam and Style Council, he’s given us a lot of great music over the years ranging from punk and sophisticated pop to a hybrid of rock and soul. Here's to many more years to come!

Music
