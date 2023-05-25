© 2023 Louisville Public Media

listen hear! Song of the Day: B-52's Cindy Wilson announces second solo album with new single "Midnight"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published May 25, 2023 at 5:06 AM EDT
John Stapleton
/
Kill Rock Stars

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

Singer, songwriter and a founding member of new wave rock band The B-52s, Cindy Wilson, has announced her upcoming second solo album Realms, and shared of the catchy techno-pop track “Midnight.” The new album will be released August 25th on Kill Rock Stars. She worked once again with electronic musician and producer Suny Lyons on the project.

Speaking with SPIN about the creation of the new album she said, “Being in the B-52s has been a playful and creative endeavor. Doing the solo project with Suny Lyons has been too. I worked with Suny on a previous effort called Changes, and enjoyed working with him, so I asked him to do the next one, Realms.”

Wilson added: “I feel the techno vibe mixed with other elements is modern and unexpected, which is beautiful. I got to use my strong voice emotions with the tender, and I love it. The first song Midnight, goes through the realms of midnight. It’s an upbeat dance dream of love at a magical hour. Inviting the listener to come along. Let’s go!”

