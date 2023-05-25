Jax on Cinderella Snapped & pop punk's golden era: "What I would give to go back to that"

Jax joins Kyle Meredith to talk about her latest single, Cinderella Snapped, and the big year she has in front of her. The singer-songwriter discusses the runaway success of her single “Victoria’s Secret,” becoming a star on TikTok, and what her mental health and songs with real meaning have meant with all of this. Jax goes on to tell us about her love of pop punk and guitar-driven music, upcoming tour with Big Time Rush and MAX, and if an album is on the way.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.