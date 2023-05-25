IT'S ALIVE: Tina Turner "The Best" (Barcelona, 1990)

Today we remember the life of the legendary Tina Turner. The Queen of Rock and Roll died on Wednesday at her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. Born Anna Mae Bullock near Nutbush, Tennessee in 1939, the musical icon had an unforgettable career that spanned over five decades. With her first husband Ike Turner, she helped define the rock and roll genre in the early 60s; by the 1980s, she was a full-fledged solo rock star.

In 1990, Turner set out on a European tour to promote her album Foreign Affair before planning to take a hiatus from live performance. It was called Foreign Affair: The Farewell Tour, and was attended by an estimated 3 million people. That attendance broke the previous record for a European tour, previously held by The Rolling Stones. This video captures her performing "The Best" to thousands of adoring fans in Barcelona, Spain. With such an impact, Tina Turner will always be remembered, and lives on through the legacy she left behind.