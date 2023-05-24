SoundTRAX: Perfume Genius from "Booksmart"

We're not going back terribly far for today's SoundTRAX selection, as it comes from a movie that just came out four years ago.

Booksmart was released on this day in 2019 and marked the directorial debut of actress Olivia Wilde.

Kaithlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein star as brainiac besties who are about to graduate from high school but regret all the fun they missed by concentrating solely on their studies. Their solution? To try to cram four years of fun into one night.

It could have been a stereotypical teenagers-getting-into-wacky-hijinks movie, but the title has "smart" in it for a reason. It's clever, it's funny, and it's totally relatable.

But who cares? This is about the music!

Dan the Automator (Dan Nakamura) of Deltron 3030 provides the score and the official soundtrack has excellent choices by Jurassic 5, Lizzo, Cautious Clay, Lykke Li, and Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros.

But for today's SoundTRAX selection, I'm going with a beautiful song that plays when one of the girls gets her heart broken.

From Booksmart, it's Perfume Genius with "Slip Away."