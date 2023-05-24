© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

IT'S ALIVE: Bob Dylan "Like a Rolling Stone" (Newport Folk Festival, 1965)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published May 24, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Today we celebrate songwriting legend Bob Dylan, who is 82 years old today. Over the course of his over 6-decade career, he has become known as one of the greatest and most influential songwriters of all time. He actually made his debut with a self-titled album of traditional folk songs, but once he released his second album The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan, his songwriting ability was on full display.

On his first five albums, Dylan favored minimal, acoustic production. He surprised listeners in 1965 when he enlisted the help of rock musicians to back him up on the first half of the album Bringing It All Back Home;Highway 61 Revisited, released later that year, is almost entirely electric. This move to an electric sound caused controversy and polarized fans, especially at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival. This video shows one of Dylan's earliest electric performances, playing "Like a Rolling Stone" backed by Paul Butterfield Blues Band and Al Kooper at the festival.

Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior

Did you enjoy this story?

Support more stories like this with a donation of $10 or $20. We count on donations from people like you for the majority of our funding.