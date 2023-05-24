Donnie Bowling faces life head-on in new album Work Yourself Out

Donnie Bowling is a singer-songwriter based in Lexington, KY with a new album titled Work Yourself Out. The eastern Kentucky native discovered his passion for music early in life, and has been writing and recording music since he was a teenager. The bulk of his most recent material was recorded with producer/engineer J. Tom Hnatow at Lexington Recording Company in Lexington.

Bowling's songwriting takes his contemplative worldview and presents it through an indie folk-rock lens. In the new video for his Work Yourself Out song "Galaxy," he is stalked by a grim, cloaked figure while asking in the song's refrain, "Where will we all go?"

Watch the video here, and listen to Donnie Bowling's album Work Yourself Out below.