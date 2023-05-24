© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

Donnie Bowling faces life head-on in new album Work Yourself Out

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published May 24, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT

Donnie Bowling is a singer-songwriter based in Lexington, KY with a new album titled Work Yourself Out. The eastern Kentucky native discovered his passion for music early in life, and has been writing and recording music since he was a teenager. The bulk of his most recent material was recorded with producer/engineer J. Tom Hnatow at Lexington Recording Company in Lexington.

Bowling's songwriting takes his contemplative worldview and presents it through an indie folk-rock lens. In the new video for his Work Yourself Out song "Galaxy," he is stalked by a grim, cloaked figure while asking in the song's refrain, "Where will we all go?"

Watch the video here, and listen to Donnie Bowling's album Work Yourself Out below.

Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK.
