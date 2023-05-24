Aisha Tyler: "I love Metallica so much"

Aisha Tyler, Lara Dave, and Josh Singer all joins Kyle Meredith to talk about the new Apple TV+ series The Last Thing He Told Me, which stars Tyler along with Jennifer Garner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Angourie Rice, and tells the story of a woman who must forge a relationship with her sixteen-year-old stepdaughter in order to find the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared. Laura Dave, who wrote the bestselling novel and her husband and co-creator Josh Singer tell us about the seeds of the idea coming from seeing the wife of Enron CEO coming to terms with her husband’s crimes, as well as the importance of needle drops in their storytelling, which includes a Springsteen classic and Emmylou Harris as Garner’s character’s favorite artist. Tyler also nerds out on music, specifically the time she met Metallica in an elevator, and tells us how doing more directing affects how she enters a role.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.