© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

SoundTRAX: "Bruce Almighty"

Louisville Public Media | By Mel Fisher
Published May 23, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT
The soundtrack cover art for "Bruce Almighty" features star Jim Carrey holding a globe on a string.
Varèse Sarabande
/
Universal Pictures

SoundTRAX is a dive into notable music from iconic films and TV shows every Monday-Thursday at 8:10.

The film Bruce Almighty was released 20 years ago today.

Jim Carrey stars as Bruce Nolan, an unhappy TV reporter longing to be a news anchor for the station, who complains to God— played, naturally, by Morgan Freeman— who allows Bruce to be God for one week.

For me. a little Jim Carrey has always gone a long way. But at least there's Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell, the latter of whom would star in the sequel, Evan Almighty, four years later.

The soundtrack for Bruce Almighty sticks pretty close to the spiritual theme, with offerings from the likes of Mick Jagger, Vertical Horizon. Fat Boy Slim and Plumb.

But I have to go with the artist from Anchorage, KY, right?

For today's SoundTRAX selection, from Bruce Almighty, it's Joan Osborne with "One of Us."

Tags
Music WFPKSoundTRAXArts and Culture
Mel Fisher
Mel is the WFPK morning host. Email Mel at mfisher@lpm.org.
See stories by Mel Fisher
Related Content

Did you enjoy this story?

Support more stories like this with a donation of $10 or $20. We count on donations from people like you for the majority of our funding.