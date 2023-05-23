SoundTRAX: "Bruce Almighty"

The film Bruce Almighty was released 20 years ago today.

Jim Carrey stars as Bruce Nolan, an unhappy TV reporter longing to be a news anchor for the station, who complains to God— played, naturally, by Morgan Freeman— who allows Bruce to be God for one week.

For me. a little Jim Carrey has always gone a long way. But at least there's Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell, the latter of whom would star in the sequel, Evan Almighty, four years later.

The soundtrack for Bruce Almighty sticks pretty close to the spiritual theme, with offerings from the likes of Mick Jagger, Vertical Horizon. Fat Boy Slim and Plumb.

But I have to go with the artist from Anchorage, KY, right?

For today's SoundTRAX selection, from Bruce Almighty, it's Joan Osborne with "One of Us."