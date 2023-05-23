© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

Blind Feline Tells The Story of A "Kentucky Drifter" on New Album

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published May 23, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT
Bline Feline
Drake Whitney
/
Bline Feline

Kentucky Drifter is the new album from Louisville based band Blind Feline. Featuring the songwriting of Oliver Sayani, with Dylan Forester on bass and Matthew Griffin on drums, the group mixes classic country, swampy rock'n'roll, rockabilly and bluegrass elements into a cohesive storybook narrating a Kentucky drifter’s depraved past. The album shares stories of sin, crime, love, mental illness, the prices we pay in life, and the redemption we hope to find in the end. All based on true stories from Appalachia to Louisville and beyond.

"Rollin" is the lead track and tells the tale of a wanted criminal. Check out the lyric video below. Kentucky Drifter is now streaming on all major platforms.

Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
