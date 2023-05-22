© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

Loren Gray on taking her image back & being a Taylor Swift superfan

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published May 22, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT
lorengray.jpg

"There were so many opinions of who I should be, but I already existed"

Loren Gray joins Kyle Meredith to discuss her debut album, Guilty, and the long road to write and record the LP that includes becoming an independent artist after years of A&R trying to mold her into their idea of a pop star. The singer-songwriter tells us about taking her own image back, working with Bardo and Beauty School Dropout, and the influence of Zach Bryan on one particular song. Gray also talks about mental health as a theme, the storyline running through the music videos, and how being a superfan of Taylor Swift and Eminem has shaped the way she builds worlds inside her songs.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.

Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith

