Tamara Taylor on Snowfall’s conclusion, October Faction, graphic novels, & ‘80s Music

Tamara Taylor joins Kyle Meredith to talk about starring in the final season of FX’s Snowfall, how she found her character, and director John Singleton’s legacy. The actress also tells us about some of her favorite 80s bands (Public Enemy, Skinny Puppy, Siouxsie and the Banshees), dressing up as Joey Ramone for Halloween, acting opposite John Diehl in Snowfall, and wanting to play darker characters. Taylor goes on to reveal her love of graphic novels (Neil Gaiman and Alan Moore) and kung fu, wanting to return to her character from Netflix’s October Faction, and the alternate endings they shot for that series.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.