The National are coming back home to Cincinnati at Smale Park’s ICON Festival stage with their Homecoming Festival: two back-to-back days of music featuring unique headlining sets by The National, plus a stellar line-up of other great artists handpicked by the band including Patti Smith, Pavement, Weyes Blood, Snail Mail, Bartees Strange, Julia Jacklin, and many more.

