Music

IT'S ALIVE: Aretha Franklin "Don't Play That Song" (San Francisco, 1971)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published May 19, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

The live album Aretha Live at Fillmore West was released on this day in 1971. She played the famous San Francisco venue over three nights on March 5, 6 and 7 earlier that year, backed by King Curtis' band The Kingpins.

Franklin played a Fender Rhodes electric piano on four of the tracks, including the Spirit in the Dark standout "Don't Play That Song." This clip captures the March 5th performance of the Ben E. King tune.

Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK.
