Music

IT'S ALIVE: The Black Keys "Tighten Up" (Glastonbury, 2010)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published May 18, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

The Black Keys released their breakthrough album Brothers today in 2010. It was the duo's sixth album, and only the second time they ventured outside of the self-recorded approach that helped develop their signature sound. For both albums, they enlisted the help of producer Danger Mouse, and added Mark Neill to the production team for Brothers.

The album's lead single "Tighten Up" was their first single to chart on Billboard Hot 100, and has remained one of their signature songs. This video captures The Black Keys in the height of the Brothers era, playing "Tighten Up" at Glastonbury in 2010.

Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
