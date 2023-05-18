IT'S ALIVE: The Black Keys "Tighten Up" (Glastonbury, 2010)

The Black Keys released their breakthrough album Brothers today in 2010. It was the duo's sixth album, and only the second time they ventured outside of the self-recorded approach that helped develop their signature sound. For both albums, they enlisted the help of producer Danger Mouse, and added Mark Neill to the production team for Brothers.

The album's lead single "Tighten Up" was their first single to chart on Billboard Hot 100, and has remained one of their signature songs. This video captures The Black Keys in the height of the Brothers era, playing "Tighten Up" at Glastonbury in 2010.